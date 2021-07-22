5 Things That Have Made My at-Home Meal Prep So Much Easier 

When the pandemic started, I had no choice but to cook and eat at home. I tried to find the silver lining and made it my mission to eat healthier. I got in a really good groove during which I was meal-prepping lunches for the week (even though I was just "commuting" to my spare bedroom to work). But after restaurants near me started opening, it became easier to hop off the meal-prep train and go to a drive-through restaurant or order takeout for lunch. I quickly realized that this is not only an expensive habit, but also a pretty unhealthy one when you do it too often. So I've been trying to get back into the swing of things and make a few meals each week or big batches of staples like whole grains and roasted veggies for easy-to-customize meals.