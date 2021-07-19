I'm a Dietitian and I Swear By These No-Cook, High-Protein Salad Kits for Easy Lunches

If I'm not on the go, I like to spruce mine up to build out the meal a bit. I add a tuna salad pack to a bowl with lettuce, fresh herbs and a squeeze of lemon to give it some added freshness. Not only is there almost no clean up, but also it allows me to have a filling and flavorful lunch in minutes. It's a product with the simplicity of canned fish and the nutrition of a balanced lunch. The protein, healthy fats and fiber in these ready-to-eat salads will help keep you fueled for whatever the day holds. Needless to say, these Wild Planet Ready-To-Eat Tuna Salads have found their home in my pantry.