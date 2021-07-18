The Best Saucepans, According to Our Test Kitchen

Anolon Advanced Home Nonstick Hard-Anodized Aluminum Straining Saucepan

With a budget-friendly price tag and numerous helpful features, the Anolon saucepan can't be beaten for the price. First, when compared with other 2-quart saucepans across the different materials, the Anolon saucepan boiled water the quickest. Plus, the heat retention was also strong as the cheese incorporated easily into the sauce. The Anolon saucepan has two pour spouts that make it easy to serve a sauce. On top of that, the lid has two sets of different-size straining holes, so you can drain water without worrying about losing food to the sink. The lid is also glass, so you can see the contents of the pan, and features a silicone grip, which stays cool and allows you to grab the lid without an oven mitt (no other saucepan tested had a lid that stayed cool). With all of these features, the Anolon saucepan is a solid choice for any cook.

Buy it: Bed Bath & Beyond, $40