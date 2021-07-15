This Adorable Mug Keeps My Coffee Hot and Cocktails Cold for Hours
This is Obsessed: my weekly column devoted to sharing all the things I'm loving right now—from unique food and gift ideas to travel destinations and beauty products—plus some tips and tricks for living your best life.
I love it when I receive a gift and it's obvious that the person really thought of me before buying it. So when I recently received a birthday present from a sweet friend that made me feel this way (and has also been a great gift that I use every day), I knew I had to share it with you.
My friend bought me a Corkcicle mug that's light blue and covered in white hydrangeas (one of my favorite flowers!). Corkcicle teamed up with Rifle Paper Co. for the adorable and summery design, and it makes me happy every single time I look at it.
Beyond just being cute, it's also really functional. This 16-ounce mug is triple-insulated to keep coffee or tea hot for up to three hours. I've discovered that it also keeps iced coffee and cocktails chilly for just as long, and it's the perfect vessel for bringing on all of your summer adventures since it has a lid that you can remove completely, or open or shut to sip from. Bonus: It's dishwasher-safe and very durable (read: you won't break it if you constantly knock over mugs like I do).
Corkcicle also makes a 16-ounce tumbler in the same design that would be perfect for commuting to work, since it can fit right in your car's cup holder. And if you want to skip straight to cocktails, there's a super-fun stemless wine tumbler that would be perfect for pool days or al fresco drinks.
Whichever design you pick, you really can't go wrong. And while these insulated cups make perfect gifts for friends or family, I definitely wouldn't blame you if you decided to stock up on a few for yourself.
Jaime Milan is EatingWell's digital editor for all things newsy and trending. She's always on the hunt for the latest and greatest things to share with EatingWell's readers. In her spare time, you can find her experimenting in the kitchen, tackling home projects with her husband or taking pics of her very photogenic American Eskimo Dog, Grits. Follow her on Instagram at @jaimemmilan.