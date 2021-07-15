This Adorable Mug Keeps My Coffee Hot and Cocktails Cold for Hours

Beyond just being cute, it's also really functional. This 16-ounce mug is triple-insulated to keep coffee or tea hot for up to three hours. I've discovered that it also keeps iced coffee and cocktails chilly for just as long, and it's the perfect vessel for bringing on all of your summer adventures since it has a lid that you can remove completely, or open or shut to sip from. Bonus: It's dishwasher-safe and very durable (read: you won't break it if you constantly knock over mugs like I do).