Le Creuset Is Selling Adorable City and State Mugs to Inspire Your Next Road Trip
Ina Garten adores them, and we do too. However, Le Creuset's cast-iron enamel Dutch ovens are an investment, often clocking in around at least $300+.
But hot on the heels of Le Creuset's surprisingly affordable, picnic-ready red, white and blue enamelware entertaining line, the brand is back with an even more wallet-friendly option. We're in love with the wanderlust-inspiring mugs, and will be gifting them (to ourselves and our long-distance BFFs) ASAP.
The new limited-edition Le Creuset Destination Mug collection features eight different designs of the dishwasher-safe, chip-resistant stoneware mugs. Perfect for coffee, tea, overnight oats or even ice cream (boozy like Giada's current fave, if you like!), the mugs are made to last far longer than your road trip to each spot. They come with a 10-year warranty so they can ride along on your epic road trip to all eight locales:
California
Starting out west, bring this California mug along as you enjoy the view of the waves along the state's 3,400 miles of stunning coastline.
Florida
Then keep the beachy coastal vibes going in Florida. This mug exudes sunshine-y vibes with its pink flamingo and beach umbrella motif.
Texas
Mosey on over to the Lone Star and longhorn Texas, and prepare to rock your cowboy boots as you order up platters of saucy barbecue or enjoy food truck fare in Austin.
Maine
No trip to Maine is complete without lobster and lighthouses, and this cool-hued mug pays homage to both.
Boston
More lobster can be yours in Boston! The imagery also nods to the city's Irish roots with a clover emblazoned on the mug.
Philadelphia
Back east, you'll find some nods to American history in Philadelphia. Instead of a cheesesteak, the designers opted to highlight a classic Philly soft pretzel, the Benjamin Franklin Bridge and the Liberty Bell.
New York
Of course New York's mug pays tribute to the Big Apple, which meets the Statue of Liberty and the sweeping skyline on this colorful cup. We think this one is particularly great for coffee, you know, since the city never sleeps.
Chicago
"The Bean," one of the most iconic statues and selfie spots in Chicago, stars on the only Midwest mug, as does a baseball bat (Cubs or Sox, your call!) and pizza, of course.
Whether you use them in your own zip code or pack them to sip on your favorite beverage from the scenery in the city or state that inspired each design, these mugs are an adorable nod to these iconic destinations. Bonus: One costs less than filling up your gas tank before you hit the road! (Buy it: Le Creuset Destination Mug; $20 on LeCreuset.com)