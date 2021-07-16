This Rice Cooker Saves Me So Much Time When Making Dinner for My Family

For a busy family, one of the biggest issues with cooking rice during the week is time—well, lack of it. It's true that rice can take a while to cook, but that's where a good rice cooker comes in. Rice cookers allow you set it and forget while you tend to other things—whether it's making the rest of your meal, folding laundry or just relaxing on the couch for a "me minute" with a glass of wine. Rice cookers usually have a sensor to know when the rice is done and will switch off or to a keep-warm function until you're ready to eat, so you don't have to worry about pots overflowing on the stove or food burning in the pan.