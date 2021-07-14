KitchenAid Just Dropped a Gorgeous New Stand Mixer Color That Goes with Every Kitchen

KitchenAid stand mixers are among those kitchen gadgets (along with Le Creuset's Dutch oven and really nice knives) that are pricey, but well worth every penny (at least, in my opinion). From making pizza dough to whipping up buttercream frosting, KitchenAid's stand mixers are absolute workhorses. Not to mention, they look stunning on your countertop. There are so many colors to choose from, and to make your decision even tougher, the brand just dropped a stunning new design called Light & Shadow.