KitchenAid Just Dropped a Gorgeous New Stand Mixer Color That Goes with Every Kitchen
KitchenAid stand mixers are among those kitchen gadgets (along with Le Creuset's Dutch oven and really nice knives) that are pricey, but well worth every penny (at least, in my opinion). From making pizza dough to whipping up buttercream frosting, KitchenAid's stand mixers are absolute workhorses. Not to mention, they look stunning on your countertop. There are so many colors to choose from, and to make your decision even tougher, the brand just dropped a stunning new design called Light & Shadow.
Light & Shadow earns its name from its beautiful, two-toned design. The mixer itself is a matte, neutral-colored shade that's supposed to resemble sand in an hourglass, while the three-dimensional bowl is black, glossy and studded. Together, they form a gorgeous light and dark juxtaposition that's equal parts soft and edgy.
Jessica McConnell, director of Whirlpool Color, Finish & Material Design, says, "The dimensional studs on the bowl cast mesmerizing shadows that change with the sun's rays, reflecting the possibility to make each moment feel special."
There's also another version of the bowl that comes with a sleek and glossy stainless steel bowl. John Bellante, KitchenAid's global marketing director says, "Light & Shadow is a reflection of how creativity can arise in the kitchen without warning and manifest itself in the form of a brunch spread for friends, an afternoon snack or a nighttime dinner party—the possibilities are endless."
We can't wait to get our hands on this stunning mixer. Best of all? You can customize it with two different bowl options: stainless steel or ceramic black studs. The limited-edition stand mixer will be sold on KitchenAid.com. It will retail for $449.99 with a stainless steel bowl option, or $549.99 with the studded black bowl option. Run, don't walk, because we have a feeling these gorgeous stand mixers will sell out quickly!