 I'm Finally Starting a Skin Care Routine—These Are the Products Doctors Told Me to Buy First

Before you can browse the aisles of skin care products, you'll need to figure out what your skin needs first. Luckily, Turegano has a quick test that you can do. First, clean your face with a gentle cleanser (like CeraVe, buy it: Dermstore, $15) and wait 30 minutes to one hour before examining your skin. "If your entire face is oily, you have oily skin," says Turegano. However, "if you only have oil in your t-zone [the area of your forehead, nose and chin], then you have combination skin. If your entire face is dry and your skin feels tight, you have dry skin." Figuring out your skin's needs will help you wade through the different products on the market. Or, if you know you have a certain skin type or condition (for example, rosacea or acne) and want specific product recommendations, Johnson's Osmosis Beauty has a helpful quiz on their website to get you started.