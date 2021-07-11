The Best Thermoses, According to Our Test Kitchen

Stanley Master Unbreakable

A Stanley thermos is something you've probably seen before—Stanley has been crafting quality portable bottles for more than 100 years. The Master Unbreakable Thermal bottle is a Stanley classic vacuum bottle and does exactly what it's designed to do: keep your beverage the same temperature throughout the day as it was when you poured it, no matter what the weather is outside. It has a stainless-steel interior and comes with two caps: the inner cap seals the contents inside but can be transitioned into a spout, so you can pour a beverage without too much liquid escaping. Beyond the vacuum insulation technology, the other cap adds an extra layer of insulation to keep your beverage hot or cold and also doubles as an insulated cup. This bottle is made of durable stainless steel and is designed to get beat up without being damaged, making it a great outdoor adventure companion.

Buy it: Amazon, $49