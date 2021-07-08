This 2-in-1 Cooler and Speaker Will Upgrade Your Next Beach Day
Growing up in New Jersey, I spent more than my fair share of time at the beach during the summer (or the shore, as a true Jersey native would say). As a result, I've perfected my beach trip essentials, including a good book, a beach chair and, of course, sunscreen (check out the best sunscreens, according to dermatologists). But, I've recently discovered a new product that will change my next beach trip for the better: Super Real Business' 2-in-1 Cooler and Speaker.
With Super Real Business' 2-in-1 Cooler and Speaker, I can eliminate the need to carry two separate items (because we all know how annoying it can be to trudge through the sand with a heavy load). Thanks to the cooler, drinks and snacks will easily stay cool as you spend the day relaxing in the sun. With room to hold up to a dozen, 12-ounce cans, this cooler will help you stay hydrated (here's why it's important to stay hydrated).
In addition to the cooler, this item also features a set of speakers, which nestle right into the side of the cooler. The speakers are Bluetooth-operated and are compatible with both iPhones and Android phones. With a rechargeable battery, the speakers last up to eight hours and can also act as a power bank for charging your phone. These speakers are water-resistant, so you don't have to worry about accidentally splashing water on them.
With this two-in-one cooler, you can easily have a fun and festive day at the beach, lake or even a picnic in the park. And if you're looking for other ways to upgrade your summer, check out this adorable watermelon sprinkler that's sure to keep you cool.