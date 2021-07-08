This 2-in-1 Cooler and Speaker Will Upgrade Your Next Beach Day

With Super Real Business' 2-in-1 Cooler and Speaker, I can eliminate the need to carry two separate items (because we all know how annoying it can be to trudge through the sand with a heavy load). Thanks to the cooler, drinks and snacks will easily stay cool as you spend the day relaxing in the sun. With room to hold up to a dozen, 12-ounce cans, this cooler will help you stay hydrated (here's why it's important to stay hydrated).