5 Packaged Snacks That Have Helped Me Eat a Little Healthier

Almonds are usually my least-favorite nut because, well, they're a little boring in my opinion. I love the richness of cashews and macadamia nuts, or the crunch of peanuts, but almonds usually fall a little flat. Let me tell you, these babies are the exception to that rule. They taste like your favorite coconut candy, but with only 3 grams of sugar (only 2 of which is added). Plus, they have a healthy dose of fiber (3 grams), healthy fats and 40% of your daily vitamin E per serving. Talk about a snack you can go coco-nuts for (sorry, I couldn't resist).