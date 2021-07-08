5 Packaged Snacks That Have Helped Me Eat a Little Healthier
This is Obsessed: my weekly column devoted to sharing all the things I'm loving right now-from unique food and gift ideas to travel destinations and beauty products-plus some tips and tricks for living your best life.
When it comes to cooking at home, I'm all about easy, time-saving meals. Sheet-pan dinners and healthy casseroles that require throwing everything into one vessel and minimal cleanup? Sign me up! And I tend to have the same attitude when it comes to snacks. While I'm all for a sliced apple with peanut butter or a scoop of hummus with veggies, sometimes I like to keep a few healthy options on hand that are convenient, easy and portable (and require zero dishes). So here are my five favorite healthy packaged snacks right now.
Good Culture Cottage Cheese
Not a cottage cheese person? Please try this brand and come back to me. It's turned even my staunchest friends into cottage cheese converts. Good Culture's cottage cheese is made with super simple ingredients and has no artificial ingredients, preservatives, hormones, gums or thickeners. Plus, the nutrition is A+. Each 5.3-ounce container of the low-cat cottage cheese has 140 calories, 4 grams of fat (2.5 grams of which are saturated), 6 grams of carbs, no added sugars and—get this—19 grams of protein. Talk about a filling snack!
Angie's Boom Chicka Pop Sweet & Salty Kettle Corn
My husband and I literally fight over this kettle corn (it's that good, I promise). This kettle corn is the perfect balance of salty and sweet, so it makes for a yummy mid-day snack or after-dinner treat. Plus, I love that each serving size is two cups, so you can snack on a huge bowl and feel satisfied. Each serving has just 140 calories, 8 grams of fat (0.5 grams of which are saturated), 18 grams of carbs, 8 grams of sugar and 1 gram of protein.
Chomps Pepperoni Turkey Jerky
I'm pretty obsessed with this pepperoni-flavored turkey jerky from Chomps. Each stick has just 60 calories, 2.5 grams of fat (1.5 grams of which are saturated), no sugar and 10 grams of protein. Plus, Chomps only sources from antibiotic-free, free range, non-GMO turkeys. This is the perfect snack to toss in your purse or car, and can actually keep you full since it's packed with protein. Plus, it tastes like your favorite pizza topping! Need I say more?
Purely Elizabeth Single-Serve Oatmeal
Why limit oatmeal just to breakfast? It's a healthy grain that's packed with fiber and can even help you lose weight. These single-serve packets from Purely Elizabeth are incredibly tasty and convenient (I recently stashed a packet in my carry-on bag for a long flight. All I needed was hot water from the flight attendant to make it!). Plus, I love that each packet has 4 grams of fiber and 7 grams of plant-based protein (from pea protein) for more staying power. The Classic Cinnamon is my favorite, but it also comes in a yummy Banana Nut flavor.
Blue Diamond Toasted Coconut Almonds
Almonds are usually my least-favorite nut because, well, they're a little boring in my opinion. I love the richness of cashews and macadamia nuts, or the crunch of peanuts, but almonds usually fall a little flat. Let me tell you, these babies are the exception to that rule. They taste like your favorite coconut candy, but with only 3 grams of sugar (only 2 of which is added). Plus, they have a healthy dose of fiber (3 grams), healthy fats and 40% of your daily vitamin E per serving. Talk about a snack you can go coco-nuts for (sorry, I couldn't resist).
Jaime Milan is EatingWell's digital editor for all things newsy and trending. She's always on the hunt for the latest and greatest things to share with EatingWell's readers. In her spare time, you can find her experimenting in the kitchen, tackling home projects with her husband or taking pics of her very photogenic American Eskimo Dog, Grits. Follow her on Instagram at @jaimemmilan.