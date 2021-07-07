The Best Sports Bras for Every Exercise, According to a Personal Trainer
Exercise is important for maintaining your physical and mental health with research showing the benefits to include increased longevity, a lowered risk of type-2 diabetes, heart disease and certain types of cancer. And any woman who includes exercise into her routine knows the value of a good sports bra.
As a trainer and yoga instructor, I live in athletic wear. For me, the most important piece of clothing I wear each day is my sports bra. It's the foundation of my clothing and if it's not appropriately supportive, comfortable and flattering, it's a no-go.
When buying a sports bra, I'm pretty picky and I suggest that you are too. A functional sports bra should be more than just pretty. It should give you the confidence you need to complete any athletic movement without having to worry about what's going on with your boobs.
Everyone is different. Every body is different. Yet there are some guidelines that we can all use to choose the best bra for our body and for the activity that we'll be doing.
I look for a piece that is relatively easy to get on and off, is comfortable to move in, isn't too bulky, doesn't wrinkle or crease under clothing and is appropriately supportive for the activity I'll be doing. It absolutely MUST minimize bounce. And a flattering cut or pretty design is always an added bonus!
Here we take a look at six of the best sports bras to keep you active, fit and supported in all of your favorite activities.
Best All-Around Sports Bra
Athleta Advance
When you aren't sure if you're going to go for a run, jump into a HIIT or spin class, or simply take a walk, the Athleta Advance has you covered. This bra is constructed for high support, has adjustable straps, an adjustable back closure and is available by bra sizes ranging from 32B to 40DD. And while the Advance bra is built for performance, it is comfortable enough to wear anytime.
Bonus: The fabric and design are smooth enough to even look great under a t-shirt.
Best Running Sports Bra
Champion Motion Control
This bra keeps you moving by preventing unwanted motion. The Champion Motion Control bra is an excellent running bra that offers maximum support with construction to reduce breast movement during activity. With sizing from 34B to 42DD and adjustable straps and back closure, this bra allows you to make the adjustments your body needs for the best fit. And with molded cups, there is no uni-boob!
Bonus: Champion bras offer great quality at a great price.
Best Convertible Bra
Brooks Drive Convertible
If you are looking for a versatile bra that still provides excellent support, the Brooks Drive Convertible bra is for you. This bra was built for running, but would be great for any high-impact activity. And with sizes from 32B to 40DD, adjustable straps, adjustable back closure and even an adjustable style—you can go from traditional straps to racerback—it's perfect for those of us who enjoy high support and are also looking for options and customizability.
Bonus: The Brooks Drive Convertible is super easy to get on and off with its traditional back closure and no over-the-head wrestling with the bra required.
Best Bra with Storage Pocket
Brooks Drive 3 Pocket Run Bra
We've all been there: you want to go do something active and you'd like to have your hands free. So what do you do with your ID, credit card, key and phone? With the Brooks Drive 3 Pocket Run Bra, your bra doubles as your bag with two separate storage spaces: one for your phone and one for credit cards or a key. This bra offers a higher neckline and removable pads with cup sizes ranging from AB to DE and band sizes from 30 to 40.
Bonus: With Brooks Drive 3, you can easily exercise hands free!
Best Supportive Yoga Bra
Lululemon Energy Bra
When you are less concerned about the potential bounce created from running and jumping, yet you still want a moderate level of support, the Lululemon Energy bra makes an excellent choice. It is great for yoga, pilates or other low-impact activities and is perfect for those looking for comfort, reduced constraint and effortless mobility. This bra is available in sizes 2 to 14 and its seamless design stretches well. The beautiful criss-crossed back straps on the Lululemon Energy bra have no clasps or closures to dig in and disrupt your savasana.
Bonus: This bra is so pretty, we'd like for it to be seen!
Best High Neck Yoga Bra
Lululemon Energy Bra High Neck
Lululemon's Energy High Neck Bra combines elevated style and comfort. This bra's beautiful criss-crossed strappy back combines with a high-neck design for a great mix of style and function for lower impact activities. Available in sizes 2 to 12, the high neckline of this beautiful bra adds modesty without looking matronly, so you can feel stylish without feeling like you might spill out.
Bonus: The cut of this bra accentuates the toned shoulders you've worked so hard to get!
The Bottom Line
Get out there and TRY ON. Try on as many brands and styles and fabrics as you can. Mimic some of the movements you'll be doing in that bra. Bounce around the dressing room. Jog in place. Stretch.
You'll find what works best for your body, feels good to you, supports you and gives you the confidence to move!