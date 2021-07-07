The Best Sports Bras for Every Exercise, According to a Personal Trainer

When you are less concerned about the potential bounce created from running and jumping, yet you still want a moderate level of support, the Lululemon Energy bra makes an excellent choice. It is great for yoga, pilates or other low-impact activities and is perfect for those looking for comfort, reduced constraint and effortless mobility. This bra is available in sizes 2 to 14 and its seamless design stretches well. The beautiful criss-crossed back straps on the Lululemon Energy bra have no clasps or closures to dig in and disrupt your savasana.