I Just Discovered This Sand-Repelling Beach Towel and I'm Obsessed
Is there anything better than packing up the car and heading to the beach on a warm summer day? In addition to being a great way to unplug, studies show being near a beach is good for your health. According to an analysis published in the journal Health & Place, those who live by the coast report better physical and mental health than those who don't.
As much as I enjoy lounging at the beach and soaking up the sunshine, the sand is a different story. It sticks to your skin, gets in all of your belongings and inevitably always creeps its way onto your beach towel. So I was excited when I came across this sand-resistant, water-resistant, quick-dry beach towel on Amazon.
It's made out of Parachute Ripstop Polyester, so it's durable, lightweight, breathable and most importantly it repels sand! If you do happen to track some sand on the towel it easily brushes off, unlike most beach towels. That means no more getting up to shake the sand off every 20 minutes. The designers even added sand anchor pockets to make it wind-resistant. (Pretty genius if you ask me!)I love that this sand-resistant beach towel is jumbo-sized with an 83x78 inch option so that you, your friends and family all have space to relax. It's compact and can be used for camping, hiking, picnics, music festivals or any other outdoor activity.
Gone are the days of bringing the sand home with me after a day at the beach. This nifty product makes for a much more relaxing day by the ocean. (Buy it: $20 on Amazon)