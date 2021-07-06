I Just Discovered This Sand-Repelling Beach Towel and I'm Obsessed

It's made out of Parachute Ripstop Polyester, so it's durable, lightweight, breathable and most importantly it repels sand! If you do happen to track some sand on the towel it easily brushes off, unlike most beach towels. That means no more getting up to shake the sand off every 20 minutes. The designers even added sand anchor pockets to make it wind-resistant. (Pretty genius if you ask me!)I love that this sand-resistant beach towel is jumbo-sized with an 83x78 inch option so that you, your friends and family all have space to relax. It's compact and can be used for camping, hiking, picnics, music festivals or any other outdoor activity.