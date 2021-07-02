Williams Sonoma Is Slashing Prices for 4th of July Weekend—Here's What You Should Buy
Some things are inevitable: death, taxes and the chic appeal of enamel-coated cast iron. Whether it's the truly iconic Le Creuset round Dutch oven or the slightly more luxe rooster-embellished Staub French oven, there's something about those rich colors and heavy lids that make any kitchen range look like a million bucks.
If you've been waiting for a more budget-friendly moment to invest in a piece of long-lasting cookware that doubles as artful decor, now's the time to act. Williams Sonoma's enormous Fourth of July weekend sale has all the deals you need to upgrade or replace your kitchen go-tos. Le Creuset products are up to 40% off, and Staub products are up to 60% off this weekend only.
I, for one, will be saying "oui, oui" to this Staub Enameled Cast-Iron Essential French Oven with Rooster Design (originally $443, it's now on sale for $210, Williams Sonoma), which is more than 50% off suggested price. Folks looking to replace their nonstick pans should act fast on this Calphalon Elite Nonstick 3-Piece Fry Pan & Sauté Pan Set (originally $375, it's now on sale for $91 at Williams Sonoma), which is nearly 75% off.
And, because wedding season is upon us, you might think about buying a classic, like the Lodge Blacklock Triple Seasoned Cast-Iron Skillet (originally $100, it's now on sale for $70, Williams Sonoma) or the Le Creuset Signature Enameled Cast-Iron Round Wide 6 3/4-Quart Dutch Oven (originally $380, it's now on sale for $250, Williams Sonoma) for a gift that will last the happy couple a lifetime.
If you've enjoyed grilling out this summer, you might consider some of the hard-working grill pans on sale this weekend. Both Lodge and Staub have griddles and grill pans on sale that will keep you in business all year long. Check out the Lodge Seasoned Cast-Iron Reversible Grill & Griddle Pan (originally $53, it's now on sale for $37, Williams Sonoma) or the Staub Enameled Cast-Iron 10″ Pure Grill (originally $229, it's now on sale for $100, Williams Sonoma).
No matter which item you choose, you'll be buying durable, versatile cookware that you'll use for years to come. (Trust, we've done our homework on these brands.) You can check out the most exciting deals right now—just don't forget to hit the checkout button before the holiday weekend is through.