Williams Sonoma Is Slashing Prices for 4th of July Weekend—Here's What You Should Buy

If you've enjoyed grilling out this summer, you might consider some of the hard-working grill pans on sale this weekend. Both Lodge and Staub have griddles and grill pans on sale that will keep you in business all year long. Check out the Lodge Seasoned Cast-Iron Reversible Grill & Griddle Pan (originally $53, it's now on sale for $37, Williams Sonoma) or the Staub Enameled Cast-Iron 10″ Pure Grill (originally $229, it's now on sale for $100, Williams Sonoma).