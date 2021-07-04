The Best Grill Pans, According to Our Test Kitchen

Lodge 10.5-inch Cast-Iron Square Grill Pan

If you're looking for an affordable and functional pan, Lodge is a great choice (read why we love their 2-in-1 grill and griddle). This cast-iron grill pan arrives preseasoned, so you don't have to worry about building up a layer of seasoning before cooking. Thanks to the wide ridges in the pan, the chicken had clear and even grill marks across its entire surface. While the oven-safe grill pan needs to be hand-washed, Lodge has a handy grill scraper that makes it easy to clean and maneuver around the lines of the pan.

Buy the pan: Target, $25

Buy the pan scrapers: Amazon, $5 for a pack of two