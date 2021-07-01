3 Wines Under $20 I Always Buy for Summer Gatherings
This is Obsessed: my weekly column devoted to sharing all the things I'm loving right now-from unique food and gift ideas to travel destinations and beauty products-plus some tips and tricks for living your best life.
As much as I try, I'm just not a beer drinker. And at backyard barbecues, pool parties and block parties, that seems to be the drink of choice. Instead of making a batch of mixed drinks for myself (womp womp), I've made it my mission to find a few different bottles of wine that are perfect for drinking when the temps warm up. These are my favorite picks—they're all under $20 and should be easy to find at your local grocery store. (Full disclosure: I'm not a sommelier or wine expert. I just love affordable, tasty wine and want to share my faves with you!)
3 Summer Wines Under $20
Matua Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc
This wine is usually around $12 per bottle and can be found at most grocery retailers nationwide. It's a super crisp and easy-to-drink New Zealand sauvignon blanc that has notes of citrus, passionfruit and basil. It's perfect for sweltering days and would be delicious paired with grilled chicken, fish, veggies, summer salads or baked feta pasta.
Bread & Butter Pinot Noir
This is my go-to wine for pairing with burgers or barbecue. This pinot noir has notes of cherry, pear, florals and chocolate, but is still bold enough to stand up to the flavors of your cheeseburger. I'm not usually a huge red wine fan in the summer, but this one is perfectly balanced and easy to drink. Plus, the bottle is super chic (and looks way more expensive than the $15 you probably paid for it), so it makes for a perfect hostess gift...that is, if you feel like sharing.
Chandon Rosé Sparkling
A delicious sparkling wine that's right around $20 per bottle? Sign me up! This fresh and creamy blend from California has notes of berries, apple, watermelon and cherry—but it's not overly sweet. This sparkling rosé is also incredibly versatile; it pairs well with everything from burgers to vanilla ice cream. If that doesn't scream "summer party," I don't know what does!
