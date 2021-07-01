3 Wines Under $20 I Always Buy for Summer Gatherings

As much as I try, I'm just not a beer drinker. And at backyard barbecues, pool parties and block parties, that seems to be the drink of choice. Instead of making a batch of mixed drinks for myself (womp womp), I've made it my mission to find a few different bottles of wine that are perfect for drinking when the temps warm up. These are my favorite picks—they're all under $20 and should be easy to find at your local grocery store. (Full disclosure: I'm not a sommelier or wine expert. I just love affordable, tasty wine and want to share my faves with you!)