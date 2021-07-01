This 6-in-1 Cooking Tool Has Made All of My Other Appliances Obsolete
From a 2-in-1 watering can to a cocotte with a lid that doubles as a grill pan, I'm a huge fan of multi-purpose tools and appliances. Why take up precious cabinet and counter space with six different appliances when they could be combined into one sleek machine? That's why I was excited to try the Ninja Foodi Smart XL 6-in-1 Indoor Grill, which eliminates the need for a slew of appliances.
The Ninja Foodi features six different cooking functions: grill, air-fry, dehydrate, broil, roast and bake. I tested each function and was consistently rewarded with delicious results. First, I used the grill function to make burgers. It was easy to set up the grill grate (all you have to do is place it in the machine) and get the machine warmed up. The Ninja Foodi comes with a thermometer that you insert into your protein before selecting a desired temperature, e.g., rare, medium, etc. (the machine is pre-programmed with temperature ranges for beef, poultry, pork and seafood). With this helpful addition, I didn't have to second guess if my protein was cooked properly.
The great thing about the grill function is that it eliminates the need for a bulky (and often expensive!) outdoor appliance. You'll still get the sear and grill marks you want, but without the messy and smoky process of an outdoor grill. If the Ninja Foodi just had the grill function, I would be happy. But with the addition of five other functions? I'm over the moon.
With the dehydrate function, I got to test out a feature that I had never used before, and am now a huge fan. I dehydrated a package of strawberries and was rewarded with a sweet and healthy snack. Meanwhile, the broil, bake and roast functions were all easy to use and produced the same results that an oven might—without making my kitchen hot. Plus, the bake and roast functions come with a helpful reminder to flip the food halfway through the cooking time so nothing burns.
But the function I was most excited to try was the air-fry option, and it did not disappoint. The Ninja Foodi comes with a crisper basket and it was easy to load a batch of frozen fries into it. With the air-fryer function, I got hot, crispy fries that required zero oil to make. I did have to shake the food about halfway through the cooking time, but it wasn't an issue. Ninja does recommend using silicone-covered tongs though when shaking or flipping food as the crisper basket is made of metal (We like these tongs from OXO, $14).
Although the Ninja Foodi is big, it's worth the counter space. Not only was every function easy to use, but I had no issue selecting the time, temperatures and features thanks to the bright display on the appliance. Plus, it was a breeze to clean the different parts as the grill grate and crisper basket are dishwasher safe (the machine also features a dishwasher-safe tray, which the grate and basket sit on top of).
Shop the Ninja Foodi Smart XL 6-in-1 Indoor Grill below and the possibilities in your kitchen will be endless (and delicious!).