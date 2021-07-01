This 6-in-1 Cooking Tool Has Made All of My Other Appliances Obsolete

The Ninja Foodi features six different cooking functions: grill, air-fry, dehydrate, broil, roast and bake. I tested each function and was consistently rewarded with delicious results. First, I used the grill function to make burgers. It was easy to set up the grill grate (all you have to do is place it in the machine) and get the machine warmed up. The Ninja Foodi comes with a thermometer that you insert into your protein before selecting a desired temperature, e.g., rare, medium, etc. (the machine is pre-programmed with temperature ranges for beef, poultry, pork and seafood). With this helpful addition, I didn't have to second guess if my protein was cooked properly.