Gap Is Launching a New Home Line at Walmart That Includes Dinnerware and Decor Starting at $16
If you've been searching for luxury items to upgrade your living space without spending a ton of money, then you'll want to check out the new Gap Home line that just launched at Walmart. This unexpected collab combines stylish prints and high-quality fabrics with affordable prices that start at just $16. The collection includes something for practically every room, like dining essentials, bathroom accessories, bedding, living room decor, and more.
One thing you definitely won't want to miss is the 16-piece stoneware dinnerware set. It can accommodate up to four place settings and is available in five matte finishes to complement almost any tablescape. And for coffee and tea lovers, the four-piece stackable mug set that's just $17 can't be beat. Each piece is dishwasher and microwave safe for added convenience. The best part? Everything in the Gap Home collection is made with sustainable materials to ensure your purchases are eco-friendly.
If you're looking to spruce up your living room or outdoor space, the Gap Home collection at Walmart also has washable throw pillows. Decorative pillows are an easy way to breathe new life into a room without spending hundreds of dollars, especially since these ones are available for $16 each. You can also find a plethora of washable bedding sets fit for a variety of bed sizes like this reversible organic cotton comforter that comes with two matching shams and a laundry bag.
The Walmart-exclusive line features more than 60 items, so we've curated a list of everything you should have on your radar to make the decisions a little easier. Some items are available right now while others can be pre-ordered and will be ready to ship on July 6. Not sure where to start? Keep scrolling to browse 10 things from Walmart's Gap Home collection that are worth adding to your cart right away. If you want to see everything the line has to offer, you can check out the entire line here.