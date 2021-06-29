I Won't Leave the House Without This $14 Anti-Chafe Stick
Summer is finally here (🎉🎉🎉), which means I'll be partaking in all of my favorite outdoor summer activities—biking, hiking, strolling around town and running. I love to run year-round, but I find myself in a love-hate relationship with the activity when the weather warms up for one very annoying reason: chafing. I can handle the typical pains that come with running—sore muscles, achy joints and even stomach cramps—but there's nothing worse than the painful friction that occurs with skin chafing. I once had to waddle the last two miles of a 10K because my chub rub was so painful.
My thighs have a close relationship (translation: unless I'm wearing pants, they're usually rubbing together). And it's not just when I run, either. Anytime the temperature is above 70 degrees, whether I'm walking my dog around the block or strolling the farmer's market, I start to chafe. I've tried everything to combat my thigh chafing. Chalky baby powder? Yep. Slimy vaseline? Yep. Neither one did the trick. I thought I was doomed to wearing leggings all summer when I finally discovered Megababe's Thigh Rescue stick. I truly don't know how I survived this long without it.
Thigh Rescue was the first product from Megababe, a beauty brand founded by body-positive influencer, author and entrepreneur Katie Sturino. According to their website, "the balm-like formula creates a barrier that sits on top of skin, allowing thighs that rub to glide smoothly against each other." It's made with aloe, pomegranate, grapeseed oil and ginger root extract and leaves your skin hydrated and smooth without any greasy or smelly residue. The rainbow packaging is adorable and a full-sized stick will only set you back $14. Pretty much any time I leave the house, I swipe it between my thighs and I am good to go.
One reviewer says, "For the first time in years I'm wearing cute shorts because of Thigh Rescue. I'm walking to the pool in my swimsuit because of it. I don't even have to reapply after getting in the pool. I have never felt more confident, all because of this product."
Another reviewer recommends swiping the multitasking stick all over your body: "Thigh rescue not only prevents thigh chafing, but chafing anywhere: sports bra, arms, foot blisters. I would 100% recommend thigh rescue to anyone for any use."
No chafing, plus more confidence and comfort in the sweltering summer weather?! That's a triple win in my book. If you've ever fallen victim to chafing, you *need* Megababe's Thigh Rescue. (Buy it: $14, Megababe.com).