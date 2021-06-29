I Won't Leave the House Without This $14 Anti-Chafe Stick

Summer is finally here (🎉🎉🎉), which means I'll be partaking in all of my favorite outdoor summer activities—biking, hiking, strolling around town and running. I love to run year-round, but I find myself in a love-hate relationship with the activity when the weather warms up for one very annoying reason: chafing. I can handle the typical pains that come with running—sore muscles, achy joints and even stomach cramps—but there's nothing worse than the painful friction that occurs with skin chafing. I once had to waddle the last two miles of a 10K because my chub rub was so painful.