I Can't Go Camping Without These Insulated Bowls That Keep Food at the Perfect Temperature

My family does a lot of camping and eating outdoors-and this past year, because the pandemic kept us from traveling out-of-state, we spent even more time than ever exploring the outdoors in our beautiful home state of Vermont. When you're spending the day or weekend outside with kids, it helps to plan your meals ahead of time (here are 30+ healthy camping recipes perfect for your outdoor adventure). We got really good at packing portable meals to go-and figuring out the best coolers and food containers to bring camping, to keep food cool at the beach or on a hike-and the best ones to keep food and drinks warm for a day of snowboarding.