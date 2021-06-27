The Best Cast-Iron Skillets, According to Our Test Kitchen

Vermicular Frying Pan

While a cast-iron skillet is a quality piece of cookware, the biggest downside is often its weight. Cast iron is heavy, which can be uncomfortable on the hands and wrists when cooking with and moving the skillet. Luckily, Vermicular's frying pan solves that problem as their version is just 2.4 pounds, which is half of the weight of the other skillets on this list. This cast-iron skillet can comfortably be lifted with one hand and features deep sides, so there's plenty of space for cooking. Although this skillet is not oven-safe, you can purchase a lid that would make any stovetop recipe easily achieved.

Buy the pan: Vermicular, $155-$160 depending on size

Buy the lid: Vermicular, $40