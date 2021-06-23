I Use This Blender Every Morning to Make Smoothies and It's Hundreds of Dollars Cheaper Than a Vitamix
Every morning, I make a smoothie for breakfast. Not only is it fast to make, but the flavor combinations are endless. From Strawberry-Banana Green Smoothie to Blackberry Smoothie, they are a delicious and quick way to start my morning with a serving of fruits and vegetables (here's how many servings of produce you should aim for in a day). Thanks to my daily smoothie making, I've become very familiar with different blenders as I try and find the perfect one-which is why I was excited to try the Beast Blender and Hydration System.
When the Beast showed up on my doorstep, I was initially overwhelmed by the number of items in the box. From the blender base to the various drinking vessels, there are 12 components that make up the full blender and hydration system. Luckily, it's easy to assemble and all 12 items have a unique purpose that makes it well worth the space on my counter.
First, there's the blender base, which remains sturdy throughout the blending process even with the powerful 1000-watt motor running (stability was a major issue I ran into with past blenders). Next, the blade is efficient at chopping up any of the frozen produce I add, so I'm not left with huge chunks in my drink. Another great feature are the blend and pulse options, which allow you to either pulse the contents of the blender or start a minute-long cycle.
The Beast comes with two different plastic drinking vessels, which also double as the blending vessel: 500mL and 1000mL. There are two types of lids that go along with each container: a drinking lid and a storage lid. The drinking lid comes with a carry cap so you can easily transport your drink. Meanwhile, I'm a huge fan of the storage lid, which allows me to blend my smoothie the night before so I can save time in the morning (and as someone who is not a morning person, this is a huge perk). And since I'm blending in the same container that I'm drinking from, the Beast lets me cut back on cleaning.
In addition to the Beast blender, the Hydration System is the perfect way to make infused waters. All you have to do is add your ingredients to the infusion chamber and it adds flavor to your water for a refreshing beverage. The infusion chamber is easy to use, and perhaps more importantly, easy to clean. Plus, the glass water bottle holds up to 750mL of water, or about 25 ounces, which is a quarter of the daily recommended amount of water for women.
You can buy the blender and the water bottle separately, or purchase them together and save $8. The Beast and Hydration System are available in three colors: carbon black, pebble grey and cloud white. While I tested the pebble grey, any of the colors would coordinate beautifully with the other appliances on your countertop.
After using the Beast and Hydration System for a few weeks, I can happily say that it's replaced my other blender and water bottles. Not only is it simple to use, but cleaning is a breeze as the parts are dishwasher safe (with the exception of the blender base and blades). With the Beast and Hydration System at your disposal, you'll easily stay hydrated throughout the day-and we all know how important it is to stay hydrated.