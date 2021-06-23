5 Natural Deodorants That Will Actually Keep You Smelling Fresh All Day
When it comes to deodorants, there are so many options out there, it can be hard to know where to start. In the case of many natural deodorants, sometimes it can feel like you are sacrificing odor protection for health. Here we break down what "natural" deodorant actually means, plus our top picks to keep you smelling fresh all day long.
What is Natural Deodorant?
When it comes to deodorant, the word "natural" seems to get thrown around without an explicit definition. However, there is one consistent characteristic of natural deodorants: they do not contain the aluminum that can be found in most antiperspirants. There are claims that aluminum can leach into skin through razor nicks from underarm shaving, and that this could potentially spread to lymph nodes, increasing one's risk for breast cancer. However, the American Cancer Foundation states that these claims are largely untrue, and that there is no strong epidemiological link between breast cancer and antiperspirant use.
All that is to say, the best deodorant for you is the deodorant that works the best for your skin type and sweating habits. Natural deodorants, usually include botanical ingredients and fragrances and sometimes get a bad rep for being less effective than standard deodorants. Our list below are some of our natural deodorant faves that actually work to keep you odor and sweat free all day.
Native Deodorant
Native is a fan-favorite when it comes to natural skincare products, and that's for good reason. Their deodorants are all aluminum-free and come in 12 incredible scents. They also have an unscented option for people looking to go fragrance-free. My personal preference is the Charcoal scent. Even though the bar is dark grey, it does not leave residue on shirts (even white ones!) and smells amazing all day long. I have struggled with underarm irritation from several deodorants, especially as the weather warms, but have not had a problem since using Native.
Megababe Rosy Pits Daily Deodorant
Megababe has a cult following when it comes to their beauty and skincare products, and we love them too. Their Rosy Pits Daily Deodorant has nearly 500 five-star reviews on their website. One reviewer writes, "I think I have tried almost every natural deodorant there is. All of them gave me a horrible burn-like rash. I'm so glad I tried this because it works well, smells great and, after using it for a month, no rash!"
Suave Rosemary & Mint Deodorant
Suave is a major deodorant and skincare product company, and they too have a natural deodorant that is cruelty-free and contains no parabens, dyes or aluminum. This Rosemary & Mint Deodorant contains eucalyptus oil as well so it gives a refreshing tingly sensation when applied. This stick is also very affordable, so it's a nice option at a lower price point.
Ursa Major Hoppin' Fresh Deodorant
Ursa Major makes an impressive repertoire of natural products that showcase fragrant botanical ingredients. This Hoppin' Fresh Deodorant is a standout amongst their lineup. It includes hops and eucalyptus with neutralize odor and give the deodorant a refreshing tingle. They also include aloe vera to help soothe and hydrate skin to keep your underarms healthy.
Tom's Wild Lavender Deodorant
This is the first natural deodorant that ever worked well for me and, for that reason, it will always have a special place in my heart. I am a sucker for anything that uses lavender (talk about relaxing), and this fragrant yet subtle scent exceeded my expectations. Tom's deodorant is free of aluminum and parabens, and they also received a B Corporation certification for their efforts in sustainability.