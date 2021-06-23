5 Natural Deodorants That Will Actually Keep You Smelling Fresh All Day

When it comes to deodorant, the word "natural" seems to get thrown around without an explicit definition. However, there is one consistent characteristic of natural deodorants: they do not contain the aluminum that can be found in most antiperspirants. There are claims that aluminum can leach into skin through razor nicks from underarm shaving, and that this could potentially spread to lymph nodes, increasing one's risk for breast cancer. However, the American Cancer Foundation states that these claims are largely untrue, and that there is no strong epidemiological link between breast cancer and antiperspirant use.