I Don't Have Amazon Prime, but I'm Signing Up Just to Save on These 3 Items
Every year I read about Amazon Prime Day and all of the amazing deals that are happening (like these kitchen deals that you can't miss). Every previous year, I had never been compelled to get a Prime membership and take advantage of the savings-but that was before I discovered the Amazon Handmade section.
The Amazon Handmade section highlights "unique products crafted by Makers around the world" and there are thousands of items to shop. From home decor like throw pillows and furniture to kitchen goods like mugs and tea towels, these products would make the perfect gifts for weddings, birthdays or even as a present to yourself.
Before I can save big on items, I need to sign up for a Prime membership. Luckily, it's easy to get a membership by logging in to an existing Amazon account or creating a new one. Once you sign up, you'll get a free 30-day trial to explore all of the benefits of the membership. After that, a Prime membership will cost $12.99 a month.
I'll be signing up ASAP, so I can take advantage of Prime Day deals before they end on June 22. Check out the items that I'll be buying below, and sign up for Prime so you can enjoy the savings, too.
Related Items
Handmade Cheese Board
This stunning, Insta-worthy cheese board is handcrafted in Mexico and comes with a resin coating, which makes it easy to clean and more long-lasting. While I'm a fan of this gold version, the 12-inch board also comes in other gorgeous options including a teal marble pattern and colorful bird pattern.
Buy it: Amazon, on sale for $19.92
Art Prints
While I might not be able to keep a real plant alive, I can still enjoy greenery thanks to this set of art prints. Featuring a fun botanical design, these two prints are 8x10 inches in size and will look great on any wall.
Buy it: Amazon, on sale for $12.79
Sleepytime Shower Steamers
Showers are one of my favorite ways to relax and I'm always looking for new products to try. These fun shower steamers release essential oils, so you'll feel like you're at a five-star spa as you get ready for your day. Simply place the steamers in the back of your shower and they do the rest. The steamers come in a pack of 10 and range from scents like 'Morning Energy' to help you wake up in the morning and 'Stress Fighter' to help you relax.
Buy it: Amazon, on sale for $16.79