This Sunscreen Is Perfect for Layering Under Makeup and Leaves No White Cast on Your Face
This is Obsessed: my weekly column devoted to sharing all the things I'm loving right now-from unique food and gift ideas to travel destinations and beauty products-plus some tips and tricks for living your best life.
Summer is here, which means the scorching temps and UV rays are out in full force. And as someone who recently turned 30 (cue the horror movie screams...kidding), I'm becoming much more aware of wearing SPF every day. After all, it's the #1 way to help your skin look younger, according to dermatologists!
So when I heard about Supergoop's Unseen Sunscreen that's made for wearing on its own or layering on your face under makeup as a primer, I knew I had to add it to my shopping bag. There are a few things that really impressed me about this product. For starters, it has a velvety, lightweight finish and leaves no white cast on your face (read: you can stay protected from the sun without looking like the Pillsbury dough boy at the beach). It's also reef-safe, clean (free of everything on this list), cruelty-free and comes in environmentally friendly packaging.
There are also some other impressive ingredients that are worth calling out. Supergoop's Unseen Sunscreen has frankincense to soothe the skin and a complex derived from meadowfoam seed to help boost your skin's hydration levels.
At $34 for 1.7 ounces, it is a bit of a splurge, but it works as several products in one-including a sunscreen, primer and moisturizer. And since it feels amazing on your skin, you'll be more inclined to wear your sunscreen every day. That's a win-win in my book!
Jaime Milan is EatingWell's digital editor for all things newsy and trending. She's always on the hunt for the latest and greatest things to share with EatingWell's readers. In her spare time, you can find her experimenting in the kitchen, tackling home projects with her husband or taking pics of her very photogenic American Eskimo Dog, Grits. Follow her on Instagram at @jaimemmilan.