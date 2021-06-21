My Favorite Sheet Pan Makes Dinner Prep Easy-and It's on Major Sale for Prime Day
As much as I love spending time in the kitchen, there are some nights when I just can't be bothered to put a lot of effort into making dinner. That's when I turn to easy sheet-pan recipe ideas that require minimal prep time. Plus, since everything is made on one pan, cleanup is super quick. And right now, my favorite sheet pan from KitchenAid is on sale for Amazon's Prime Day.
KitchenAid's Nonstick Aluminized Steel Baking Sheet is my go-to pan on busy weeknights-and it's majorly discounted right now. As part of Amazon's Prime Day, the 10-by-15-inch baking sheet is on sale. Originally $18, the sheet pan will be 30% off on June 21-June 22, so it's the perfect time to save big.
Aside from the amazing deal, the KitchenAid sheet pan is everything you want in a pan and more (it actually just made our list for the best sheet pans!). Thanks to the nonstick coating, you can cut back on oil when roasting vegetables or baking chicken while still achieving even coloring. And compared to other sheet pans, the KitchenAid is lighter in color, so foods won't brown too quickly if you step out of the kitchen momentarily (darker sheet pans tend to conduct heat faster).
But my favorite feature of the pan-and what makes it stand out from other sheet pans-are the extended handles. With the extended handles, you can easily grab the pan from the oven without touching the food on the pan or dirtying your oven mitts. This unique feature, plus the fact that it's dishwasher safe, puts the KitchenAid sheet pan a step above the rest.
Shop the KitchenAid Nonstick Aluminized Steel Baking Sheet below and be sure to add to your cart ASAP as the deal won't last forever (unlike this pan, which you can use over and over again!).