My Favorite Sheet Pan Makes Dinner Prep Easy-and It's on Major Sale for Prime Day

Aside from the amazing deal, the KitchenAid sheet pan is everything you want in a pan and more (it actually just made our list for the best sheet pans!). Thanks to the nonstick coating, you can cut back on oil when roasting vegetables or baking chicken while still achieving even coloring. And compared to other sheet pans, the KitchenAid is lighter in color, so foods won't brown too quickly if you step out of the kitchen momentarily (darker sheet pans tend to conduct heat faster).