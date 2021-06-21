I'm a Dietitian, Here Are 5 Healthy Groceries I'll Be Buying This Prime Day
As a dietitian, I am always on the lookout for tasty new snacks that will also save me time. Like many of you, I am on a budget and am looking for products that will help my dollar go further. Luckily for us, eating healthier doesn't have to be more expensive. After some research, these are some deals that I'll be taking advantage of this Prime Day. Here are some dietitian-approved foods that will be heavily discounted, so get them while you can. They probably won't last long!
If you are craving something sweet with minimal added sugar or calories, Blue Diamond Almonds are the perfect choice. They are dusted in cocoa powder for a chocolaty flavor while boasting the nutrition of a healthy snack. These almonds pack 5 grams of protein and 3 grams of fiber with only 4 grams of sugar per serving, so it's a dessert you can feel good about! There are also deals on savory flavors like Smokehouse and Salt N' Vinegar for Prime Day.
When I am looking for a way to unwind at the end of the night, I turn to a warm cup of tea with some honey. There are plenty of health benefits of drinking tea, too. It's hydrating, plus it can help you reduce cancer risk, manage diabetes and even improve your sleep. Whether you are looking to cut back on post-dinner alcohol or need a lower-caffeine afternoon pick-me-up, these VADHAM Loose Leaf Teas are for you. The oolong tea is my personal favorite, and they make great gifts as well. Get it for 30% off this Prime Day.
Popcorn is a great healthy snack that is shelf-stable and super versatile. Not to mention, it is actually a whole grain. A bag of SkinnyPop Popcorn clock in at 100 calories, 2 grams of protein and 2 grams of fiber, making it a good snack for weight loss (if that is your goal). Pair it with nuts and seeds for a boost of protein and healthy fats. I always keep popcorn in my pantry for a crunchy, healthy snack in a pinch.
Upgrade your snacks, avocado toast and more with this Wishful Everything Bagel Seasoning. It is packed with spices and flavors to add a crunch to whatever you are making. Plus, it only has five ingredients and 30mg of sodium per serving so it is a way to add flavor that you can feel good about. The 9-ounce pack is five times larger than most competitors, so you won't have to restock as often. Get it on Prime Day while it lasts.
These whole pumpkin seeds are perfect for upping your salad game, adding to a charcuterie board or enjoying as a snack on their own. Pumpkin seeds pack some impressive health benefits like being packed with antioxidants, improving heart health and promoting weight loss. They also are shelf-stable and perfect for on-the-go snacking. Plus, they are a snack that is free of the top 14 food allergens, making them safe for school, work or camp. Get them while they last on Prime Day.