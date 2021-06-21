I'm a Dietitian, Here Are 5 Healthy Groceries I'll Be Buying This Prime Day

As a dietitian, I am always on the lookout for tasty new snacks that will also save me time. Like many of you, I am on a budget and am looking for products that will help my dollar go further. Luckily for us, eating healthier doesn't have to be more expensive. After some research, these are some deals that I'll be taking advantage of this Prime Day. Here are some dietitian-approved foods that will be heavily discounted, so get them while you can. They probably won't last long!