I Use These 5 Things Every Single Week-and They're on Major Sale This Prime Day
This is Obsessed: my weekly column devoted to sharing all the things I'm loving right now-from unique food and gift ideas to travel destinations and beauty products-plus some tips and tricks for living your best life.
While there are lots of solid Prime Day Deals this year (here are some of our faves), it can be overwhelming to find things that you'll actually use and love. To help you out, I've combed through all of the deals and found five products that I use every single week (and some that I even use daily!). Not to go all Sound of Music on you, but these are a few of my favorite things. Run, don't walk, because these deals will not last long!
My Favorite Prime Day Deals
Tineco Floor One S3 Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum
This cordless vacuum-mop hybrid is incredible (I've waxed poetic about it before here). It cleans up everything from spilled milk to stray pet fur with a single pass (wet or dry messes don't stand a chance). I use mine multiple times a week and it cuts my cleaning time in half. Grab this gadget while it's on sale!
Grande Cosmetics Lash Enhancing Serum
This lash-growth serum makes your eyelashes look infinitely more doe-like in just over a month. I've used it almost every single day for over a year and absolutely love it (so much so that I've gotten a few of my friends hooked, too!). Plus, the 12,000+ five-star reviews don't lie: This product is a game-changer for longer, thicker lashes. This product also rarely (if ever) goes on sale, so make sure to snag it while it's 30% off for Prime Day.
IRIS USA Mattress Vacuum
I started using this mini vacuum cleaner on my mattress this spring because my seasonal allergies were making my life pretty miserable. It worked like a charm and helped me get rid of dust and pet dander that was lurking in my mattress crevices (I know, gross). The vacuum has a rotating head to agitate dust mites, and a light that turns from red to green when the area is totally clean. It's now a staple in my weekly cleaning routine, and it's on sale right now for Prime Day.
NuFace Mini Facial Toning Device
File this gadget under "things I never knew I needed, but now I love." I recently turned 30, so I've been looking for ways to upgrade my skincare routine and fight the stress lines that I'm convinced were brought on by the pandemic. I recently borrowed my mother in law's NuFace for a few weeks and I'm truly obsessed. The microcurrent tool gives a Botox-like lift to your face and tones and contours your skin in just weeks. Though the NuFace tool is an investment, right now it's 5% off for Prime Day!
SodaStream Fizzi Sparkling Water Maker
I love sparkling water, but I think it's a little silly to spend money on it when you can just as easily make it at home with the (literal) push of a button. I keep my SodaStream on my bar cart for easy cocktails or a mid-day pickup. It's fun to try new add-ins like berries, lemon, cucumber or herbs, and it's cut my Diet Coke consumption in half.
Jaime Milan is EatingWell's digital editor for all things newsy and trending. She's always on the hunt for the latest and greatest things to share with EatingWell's readers. In her spare time, you can find her experimenting in the kitchen, tackling home projects with her husband or taking pics of her very photogenic American Eskimo Dog, Grits. Follow her on Instagram at @jaimemmilan.