Best Drip Coffee Makers, According to Our Test Kitchen

Breville Precision Brewer

For the number of features it has, the Breville Precision Brewer is very easy to operate. This one has an LCD display to help you see the settings that you work using a dial-which makes it the easiest clock to set of all the coffee makers tested. What makes this machine stand out is how precise you can get with your brew. You can adjust the brewing temperature, the bloom time (the amount of time you want the ground coffee to steep), the strength of the coffee, and whether or not you want the coffee brewed fast. It also has a cold-brew option that doesn't heat the water at all, so you get a smooth, less bitter cup of coffee (just be prepared to wait 4 to 14 hours for it). One downside to this machine is that it tends to vibrate a lot while it's brewing, so a stable countertop is the best place to set it up.

Buy it: Williams Sonoma, $300