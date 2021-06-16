This Handy Peeler Will Help You Strip Fresh Corn off the Cob with Ease

OXO's Corn Prep Peeler is the perfect tool when you want to enjoy corn kernels off of the cob. Instead of using a knife, which can be dangerous if not done properly (learn the safe way to cut corn off the cob), the peeler is a better, smarter choice. Similar to a vegetable peeler, this corn tool is designed specifically with the yellow veggie in mind. The stainless steel blades are configured to strip the cob of its kernels with ease thanks to its slight curve, which matches the shape of the cob.