This Skillet Is Being Called "The Best Nonstick Pan"-Here's Why You Need It

If someone were to ask, "What's your favorite burner on the stove?" my answer would be immediate: the front right burner. Not only does it conduct heat evenly, but it's the perfect size for any pan I cook with. While my burner preference is easy to answer, I wish I could say the same about my favorite pan. Instead, my cabinets are cluttered with skillets ranging in size and material and none of them are quite right. Luckily, I discovered Abbio, whose skillet will solve all of my cooking problems.