8 Best Belt Bags for Every Summer Adventure
Summer has officially arrived, and it's time to get outside and enjoy the gorgeous weather. And one accessory that everyone needs, aside from sunscreen of course, is a belt bag. Belt bags, also known as fanny packs, are the perfect accessory for any summer adventure.
Compared to backpacks or purses, belt bags are far less clunky and much sleeker to wear. Plus, a belt bag frees up your hands and can easily store a wide variety of items like your keys, phone and a few other items. Check out the eight best belt bags below for a fun and functional accessory that will have all your friends asking, "Where can I get one?".
Best Belt Bags
For Everyday Adventures
Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag 1L
With a wide range of colors and patterns, the Lululemon belt bag will complement any outfit. This fanny pack can comfortably hold a phone, wallet and more thanks to the interior and exterior pockets. Plus, it's made from a water-repellent fabric, which makes it easy to clean.
Gap Canvas Belt Bag
Made from canvas, this belt bag comes in four color options: navy blue, blue tie dye, olive green and natural beige. With one main section, this belt bag is sleek, easy to clean and will become your go-to accessory.
Herschel Supply Co. Fifteen Belt Bag
If you're looking for an option that can transition from day to night, the fanny pack from Herschel Supply Co. is the perfect choice. With a leather trim, this belt bag can accompany any adventure, from walking around the city to dining out at a fancy restaurant.
Vera Bradley RFID Belt Bag
Made from recycled plastic water bottles, this fanny pack from Vera Bradley is functional and cute. In addition to the eco-friendly element, this bag also includes three slots for your credit and debit cards, which are also protected by the built-in RFID technology for security.
For Action-Packed Days
Athleta Kinetic Waist Bag
If you're going for a hike, you can pack everything you'll need in this belt bag from Athleta. Designed to be worn around the waist or crossbody, this bag includes a zipper on the back of the bag for added safety.
Lululemon Fast and Free Run Belt
Instead of weighing your pockets down, use a fanny pack when you're out for your next jog. This sleek option from Lululemon has multiple pockets for easy access to your phone, cards and more.
The North Face Lumbar Pack
If you're traveling this summer, keep everything you'll need in this handy fanny pack. With a large main compartment and an invisible external pocket, this fanny pack will easily hold the essentials.