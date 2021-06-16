People Swear By This $10 DEET-Free Mosquito Repellant That Actually Keeps Bugs at Bay
With mosquito season in full swing, we're all looking for ways to keep those little bugs as bay, so we can enjoy the nice weather outside. There are plenty of products out there that say they'll repel pesky mosquitos but do they actually work? And what harsh chemicals are they using to do so? Skip the questionable sprays and instead go for this DEET-free option that-according to over 3,000 positive reviews on Amazon.com-can actually keep the bugs away for hours.
With thousands of positive reviews, there are plenty of people that swear by this product. One 5-star reviewer writes, "I used this and saw mosquitos hover but didn't get a single bite. This is going to be my new go to product for life! The smell is actually very citrusy and pleasant too!"
Another reviewer enthusiastically writes, "Yippee!! I am bug bite free! This kept me not so tasty for the mosquitoes in the early evening so I can actually sit in my backyard... THIS WORKS!!!"
This plant-based spray is made from the oil derived from the lemon eucalyptus plant. This oil is CDC approved and has been shown to help repel mosquitos for up to 6 hours after application. Similar to DEET-containing products, this natural alternative can repel mosquitoes that may carry Zika Virus, West Nile Virus, Dengue Virus and Chikungunya Virus.
Additionally, this spray has been shown to repel deer ticks for up to 4 hours and provides protection for up to 8 hours from the lone star and brown dog ticks.
The refreshing, citrusy scent is naturally occurring, and you'll find zero synthetic fragrances, dyes or other harsh chemicals in this product. Some reviewers say while the scent is strong, it's still nice, and the bug-repelling benefits is well worth it.
While a natural product, you still want to prevent it from getting in your eyes or ingesting it. Carefully apply to your face and be sure to wash your hands before eating. It's not recommended to use this product on kids under three years of age.
- People Swear By This $10 DEET-Free Mosquito Repellant That Actually Keeps Bugs at Bay
- This Type of Exercise Could Reduce Your Risk of Dementia
- This Easy TikTok Hack Will Help You Remove Avocado Pits Without Any Special Tools
- Ina Garten's No-Cook Recipe Uses Fresh Tomatoes for the Perfect Summer Dinner