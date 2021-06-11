The 11 Best Kitchen Deals You Can Score Before Amazon Prime Day

Air fryers, blenders, toaster ovens, and more are up to 40% off.
Emily Belfiore
June 11, 2021
Prime Day, a.k.a. the most wonderful time of the year for online shopping enthusiasts, is fast approaching and Amazon is treating shoppers to tons of deals and savings leading up to the big day. In anticipation of the two-day sale, which takes place from June 21 to June 22 this year, the online retailer marked down thousands of items across its vast repertoire of offerings, providing endless saving opportunities. 

But the real deals are happening in the kitchen department, where you can score deals on everything from popular appliances, convenient gadgets, and quality cookware and tools. Right now, Ultrean air fryers, which are a favorite among Amazon shoppers for their versatility and speediness, are up to 25 percent off. Cocktail lovers will be delighted to learn that there are steep markdowns on Margaritaville blenders. Depending on the model you choose, you could be looking at anywhere from 20 to 26 percent off. If your cookware needs upgrading, Amazon generously offers deals on Le Creuset's fan-favorite dutch oven, which comes in a variety of gorgeous colors and is currently 40 percent off. Plus, there are impressive deals for items from big brands like Mueller, Cuisinart, Toshiba, and more included. 

These deals are too good to pass up, and they're selling out fast.

Here are 11 of the best early Prime Day deals you can score for your kitchen:

Before you open a new tab to start shopping, it's important to remember that the sale is only open to Amazon Prime members. But don't worry, there is still plenty of time to sign up and it's an incredibly easy process. If you're not too keen on paying the annual fee, you can still enjoy all of the perks and shop the early Amazon Prime Day deals by signing up for a free 30-day trial

Now, you're ready to shop. Get your wallets ready and read on to explore the kitchen items you'll want to have on your radar during Amazon's early Prime Day sales event.

Ultrean Air Fryer

To buy: Ultrean Air Fryer, $59 (originally $96); amazon.com

Margaritaville Bali Frozen Concoction Maker

To buy: Margaritaville Bali Frozen Concoction Maker, $320 (originally $430); amazon.com

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Sauteuse Oven

To buy: Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Sauteuse Oven, $180 (originally $300); amazon.com

U-Taste Silicone Spatula Set

To buy: U-Taste Silicone Spatula Set, $17 with coupon (originally $22); amazon.com

Mueller Austria Ultra-Stick Hand Blender

To buy: Mueller Austria Ultra-Stick Hand Blender, $30 (originally $45); amazon.com

Rachael Ray Cucina Nonstick Cookware Set

To buy: Rachael Ray Cucina Nonstick Cookware Set, $174 (originally $360); amazon.com

Cuisinart Chef's Convection Toaster Oven

To buy: Cuisinart Chef's Convection Toaster Oven, $200 (originally $450); amazon.com

Cuisinart HM-90S Power Advantage Plus Handheld Mixer

To buy: Cuisinart HM-90S Power Advantage Plus Handheld Mixer, $80 (originally $145); amazon.com

Toshiba TRCS01 Rice Cooker

To buy: Toshiba TRCS01 Rice Cooker, $135 (originally $150); amazon.com

Sboly Single Serve Coffee Maker

To buy: Sboly Single Serve Coffee Maker, $49 with coupon (originally $75); amazon.com

Sedhoom Vegetable Chopper

To buy: Sedhoom Vegetable Chopper, $26 with coupon (originally $30); amazon.com

