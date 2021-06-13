The Best Sheet Pans, According to Our Test Kitchen

KitchenAid Nonstick Aluminized Steel Baking Sheet

After testing by baking more than 100 cookies and roasting dozens of potatoes, the KitchenAid model was the best half sheet pan. This sheet pan is made from aluminized steel and is lighter in color compared to other models on this list. Both the cookies and the potatoes had nice even browning and were removed from the pan with zero stickage. But the best thing about this sheet pan is the fact that it has extended handles, which make it easy to grab the pan from the oven without touching the food on the pan and dirtying your oven mitts. Plus, the pan is dishwasher-safe and is available in two other sizes, 9-by-13-inch and 10-by-15-inch, so you'll always have the right size for any recipe.

Buy it: Amazon, on sale for $13 (orig. $20)