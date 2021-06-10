This Concentrate Lets Me Have Iced Coffee In Seconds for a Fraction of the Price

Each bottle makes 14 servings of coffee, which comes out to about $1.70 per cup. That is about half of the price of coffee out and it's ready instantly. Simply fill an eight ounce cup with ice, add one tablespoon of Jot (they give you a handy spoon to help measure) and add any creamer or milk you prefer. Jot is the most concentrated form of pure coffee on the market, so it doesn't take up a lot of space in your fridge. Coffee beans are the only ingredient, and they are sure to source high quality organic, ethical, and sustainable coffee beans from Central and South America. It has a delicious taste that is a step up from refrigerated coffee leftovers (what I would do before Jot).