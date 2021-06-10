This Concentrate Lets Me Have Iced Coffee In Seconds for a Fraction of the Price
Sweltering summer days call for cool drinks. In the morning, this means bring on the iced coffee. Iced coffee can get expensive if you're buying it out, costing between $3-5 per cup depending on your order. Making it at home is more cost-effective, but can take some planning ahead. Lucky for us, there is a coffee concentrate that allows you to have an iced coffee ready in seconds for a fraction of the price at a cafe. Enter: Jot Ultra Coffee.
Each bottle makes 14 servings of coffee, which comes out to about $1.70 per cup. That is about half of the price of coffee out and it's ready instantly. Simply fill an eight ounce cup with ice, add one tablespoon of Jot (they give you a handy spoon to help measure) and add any creamer or milk you prefer. Jot is the most concentrated form of pure coffee on the market, so it doesn't take up a lot of space in your fridge. Coffee beans are the only ingredient, and they are sure to source high quality organic, ethical, and sustainable coffee beans from Central and South America. It has a delicious taste that is a step up from refrigerated coffee leftovers (what I would do before Jot).
Jot is small and stores easily in the fridge, and it's shipped right to your door. Plus, you can subscribe and get a refill every two weeks for a discounted price so you never have to worry about running out. Forget the trip out for coffee when you can make a delicious, refreshing iced coffee to start your day or perk up your afternoon. The Jot Ultra Coffee concentrate will have a spot in my fridge all summer long.