The Best Sunscreens to Protect Your Skin from Aging, According to Dermatologists

That said, there are two types of sunscreen-physical or mineral sunscreen and chemical sunscreen. Physical sunscreens literally reflect the sun's rays (UVA and UVB) from your skin. "Physical sunscreens are made from ground up rocks. In fact, they're used in cosmetics all the time because they have attractive qualities," says Chris Adigun, a dermatologist practicing in Chapel Hill, NC and a spokesperson for The Skin Cancer Foundation. What's nice about physical sunscreens is that they're effective immediately-they don't need to be applied 15 to 30 minutes before going out in the sun. "They can be a little opaque and not as cosmetically elegant, but they're incredibly low allergenicity," says Adigun.