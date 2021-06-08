6 Must-Have Products For Your Next Beach Day, According to Our Editors

By now, we all know the guidelines about sun safety: Seek shade during peak UV hours. Cover up. Apply a shot-glass worth of sunscreen ... and reapply. Yet it's so hard to comply. A 2020 study published in Preventive Medicine found that among the subset of adults who reported taking the most precautions in the sun, 22% still had at least one burn in the past year-and each additional hour of outdoor activity was associated with a 9% greater risk of sunburn, regardless of sunscreen use. So make sure you're truly covered. These products will help guard you from those harmful rays so you can get out there and soak up summer.