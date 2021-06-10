This Body Lotion Makes My Skin Feel Way Firmer-and It Smells Like Summer
This is Obsessed: my weekly column devoted to sharing all the things I'm loving right now-from unique food and gift ideas to travel destinations and beauty products-plus some tips and tricks for living your best life.
I am a beauty product enthusiast (In this column, I've talked about my favorite at-home facial, lotions for looking more glowy and more). But one of my favorite products that I've never talked about is Sol de Janeiro's Bum Bum Body Cream. And I'm not alone: It has nearly 16,000, 5-star reviews on Amazon and over 7,400, 5-star reviews on Sephora.
If you're wondering why so many people (including me) are obsessed with this body cream, there are a few reasons: First, it smells incredible. I'm not usually into sweet, food-scented products, but I absolutely love the vanilla, salted caramel and pistachio notes of this lotion. It's not overly cloying, but rather smells like eating a vanilla ice cream cone on the beach (yes, I realize this is oddly specific, but that's really what it brings to mind!).
But it boasts way more than an alluring scent. It's also made with cupuaçu butter, which according to the lotion's description on Sephora, is "full of fatty acids, phytosterols and polyphenols to lock in moisture and visibly restore skin's elasticity." The lotion also has açaí oil, which is packed with glow-boosting antioxidants (yep, the same açaí as the superfood berry), coconut oil for extra moisture and caffeine-rich guarana. According to research, topical caffeine may help reduce the appearance of cellulite and fine lines because it prevents an excessive accumulation of fat in cells and acts as an antioxidant to slow down photoaging in skin.
Although there's no "magic potion" to make your skin look 10 years younger overnight, I really do notice a difference in my skin's appearance when I use this lotion. Though temporary, my skin feels moisturized, firmer and brighter-plus the delicious scent lingers for hours (I actually never wear perfume when I wear this lotion). Though this body cream is a little pricey at $45 for an 8.1-ounce jar, it's really thick and rich, so a little swipe goes a long way. A jar will last you a long time, and the benefits are well worth it (at least to me).
Jaime Milan is EatingWell's digital editor for all things newsy and trending. She's always on the hunt for the latest and greatest things to share with EatingWell's readers. In her spare time, you can find her experimenting in the kitchen, tackling home projects with her husband or taking pics of her very photogenic American Eskimo Dog, Grits. Follow her on Instagram at @jaimemmilan.