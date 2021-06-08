My Favorite Prime Day Deal Is Back-See How You Can Basically Get Free Money and Support Small Businesses

Even if you're not shopping for anything in particular on Prime Day, there are always some deals to be had for staples. That's why I love starting with an extra $10 in my account and being able to support some smaller businesses with my money in the process. You can shop by category-including grocery, home and kitchen, toys and games, beauty and personal care and pet supplies. They also have organized the small business shops by region and by military-, family-, woman-, family-, and Black-owned businesses.