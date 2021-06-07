The Best Hydration Packs for Outdoor Exercise, According to Our Editors

To make sure you stay properly hydrated in summer's heat, Los Angeles-based sports dietitian Jessica Isaacs, RD, CSSD, suggests drinking 12 to 16 ounces of water about an hour before exercise, sipping 6 to 12 ounces every 20 minutes while you're working out and then having at least 24 ounces afterward to replenish lost fluids. If you're doing moderate to vigorous activity in particularly hot or dry weather for 45 minutes or more, Isaacs also recommends replacing lost electrolytes by sipping coconut water or a sports drink during exercise to help performance and prevent muscle cramps. (It can also prevent hyponatremia, a rare but dangerous condition that results from low levels of sodium after a very high intake of plain water.) Her DIY sports drink: 8 ounces of 100% fruit juice mixed with 8 ounces of water and 1⁄2 teaspoon of salt. Adding a little extra salt to your food can replenish electrolytes as well.