The Best Can Openers, According to Our Test Kitchen

Joseph Joseph Can Do Can Opener

If your kitchen drawers are cluttered, the Joseph Joseph can opener might be the best choice, as it will take up far less space than other models. To eliminate the need for handles, this affordable can opener is circular and the user grips the sides of the opener with one hand and twists the top with the other. This can opener leaves a smooth edge behind as it cuts the sides of the can instead, and would be great for left- or right-handed people. The can opener automatically grabs onto the lid as it’s being cut, and a simple push of the button releases the lid for a clean and effortless removal.

Buy it: Amazon, $8