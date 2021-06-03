I Can’t Stop Putting This Savory Condiment on Everything

Truff's Black Truffle Oil is a blend of olive oil and real black winter truffles (fun fact: many truffle oils on the market are made with fake truffles, since they can be quite rare and expensive). That said, each 6-ounce bottle of Truff's Black Truffle Oil is $24.99 since it's infused with the real deal. While pricey, you only need a little drizzle to pack a major flavor punch, so it'll last you a while. And after trying it, I promise you'll want to put it on everything you make.