I Can’t Stop Putting This Savory Condiment on Everything
This is Obsessed: my weekly column devoted to sharing all the things I'm loving right now—from unique food and gift ideas to travel destinations and beauty products—plus some tips and tricks for living your best life.
Even though I work for a food website, when it comes to cooking dinner at home I like to keep it pretty simple. I stick to mostly basic, easy-to-cook meals (think: a protein and veggies, stir-frys, big salads or grain bowls), and then I jazz these easy meals up with a fun sauce. So when I came across Truff's Black Truffle Oil, I knew I wanted to try it.
The brand went viral in 2019 when they launched their white truffle-infused hot sauce and it landed on Oprah's Favorite Things List. I tried it that year and loved it on pizza, chicken and sandwiches, so when Truff launched their Black Truffle Oil I knew I had to snag a bottle for myself. And, whew, I'm glad I did!
If you've never tasted black truffle, it has a deeply distinctive umami, garlicky flavor. You may have had it on french fries or pasta in a restaurant, but there are so many other fun applications for it. Since getting Truff's Black Truffle Oil, I've put it on roasted potatoes, swirled it into mayo for a sandwich spread, drizzled it over plain popcorn, whirred it into a dressing for grilled veggies and even put it on my eggs. And I've loved every way I've tried it.
Truff's Black Truffle Oil is a blend of olive oil and real black winter truffles (fun fact: many truffle oils on the market are made with fake truffles, since they can be quite rare and expensive). That said, each 6-ounce bottle of Truff's Black Truffle Oil is $24.99 since it's infused with the real deal. While pricey, you only need a little drizzle to pack a major flavor punch, so it'll last you a while. And after trying it, I promise you'll want to put it on everything you make.
Jaime Milan is EatingWell's digital editor for all things newsy and trending. She's always on the hunt for the latest and greatest things to share with EatingWell's readers. In her spare time, you can find her experimenting in the kitchen, tackling home projects with her husband or taking pics of her very photogenic American Eskimo Dog, Grits. Follow her on Instagram at @jaimemmilan.