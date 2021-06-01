This $10 Tool Will Help You Get In a Serious Cardio Workout Wherever You Are

There are so many reasons to have a jump rope around. On busy days, you can break a sweat in just minutes with this simple workout. You can take it outside to your backyard for some fresh air, or use it indoors in even the smallest of apartments (just be mindful of jumping above neighbors). Jumping rope can be adapted for all levels, so take it at your own pace and see how your skills grow. You only need the one small tool that is affordable and easy to transport, like this $10 adjustable tangle-free jump rope from Amazon (with 5,000 5-star ratings). There are plenty of jump ropes though. This jump rope with cushioned handles, from Walmart, also comes with high ratings.