The Best Food Dehydrators, According to Our Test Kitchen

Brod & Taylor Sahara Folding Food Dehydrator

This inventive model of food dehydrator folds into a flat rectangle for storage, yet easily sets up for a sturdy, high-capacity dehydrator that is simple to program and use. The Sahara features a dual-temperature option that lets you start dehydrating food at a higher temperature, then automatically switch to a lower temperature to finish. (This is ideal for high-moisture foods like apple slices to kick-start the dehydrating process.) You can adjust your temperature settings in precise 1-degree increments and set the time in 15-minute increments. Beef dehydrated for jerky in a speedy three hours, and apple slices dried in four hours in this dehydrator. The Sahara can be purchased with either stainless-steel or BPA-free polypropylene shelves, and includes washable, reusable air filters. You can also buy silicone drying mats for making fruit leather (buy it: Amazon, $9).

Buy it: Williams Sonoma, $395 for stainless-steel shelves or Amazon, $295 for plastic shelves