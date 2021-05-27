Our Editors Are Obsessed with This Chef’s Knife—and It’s on Major Sale Right Now
A good set of knives is essential in any kitchen, but it can often be an investment. Lucky for us, though, Williams Sonoma is having a major Memorial Day sale featuring discounts on brands like Le Creuset, Staub and more. But our favorite brand on sale right now is Shun and their wide range of quality knives.
And if you're going to invest in just one knife, let it be Shun's Classic Chef's Knife. This sleek, Japanese-style knife was just ranked as the best overall chef's knife in our recent test of over a dozen options. The knife comes in three size options: 6-inch, 8-inch and 10-inch and all three sizes are currently on sale for 20% off, which means savings of up to $36!
Our editors love this knife because it slices cleanly and feels comfortable in the hand. Plus, it can maneuver any kind of cut needed, whether you're slicing large slices of meat or performing delicate work on produce. Megan O. Steintrager, EatingWell's senior digital food editor, says, "I am a big fan of my Shun knife—I find myself reaching for it more than any of my other knives," and I wholeheartedly agree.
The Williams Sonoma Memorial Day sale is only for a limited time, so be sure to shop the Shun Classic Chef's Knife while you can. Plus, check out our other favorite Shun knives currently on sale, below.