3 Things I’m Buying to Get a Little Healthier This Summer

OK, OK. I know this is kind of a boring one—but it's so important! Growing up in Florida, I spent way too much time in the sun without protection, and now that I'm about to turn 30, I'm much more conscientious about protecting my skin. Beyond cosmetic skin conditions like hyperpigmentation and visible sun damage, avoiding sunscreen can also make you more likely to get skin cancer. I love doing outdoor workouts when the weather warms up (even if it's just a walk outside), so SPF is a must. I'll be using this one from All Good all summer long since it's reef-safe, non-greasy and doesn't burn my eyes.