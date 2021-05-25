This Stunning Copper Cookware Set Is on Sale for 63% Off Right Now
Before we all became obsessed with Le Creuset and Staub, copper pots and pans were *the* original high-end cookware to have. And they're still very much in style—just look at Martha Stewart's Instagram and you'll see her impressive WALL of copper pots and pans. If you've ever dreamed of decking out your kitchen with these beautiful copper pieces, now's the time to do so while this insane deal for Viking's 13-Piece Copper-Clad Cookware Set lasts.
Here's what's included in the set:
- 8-qt. Stock Pot with Pasta Insert and Glass Lid
- 4-qt. Soup Pot with Glass Lid
- 2-qt. Sauté Pan with Glass Lid
- 2.25-qt. Sauce Pan with Glass Lid
- 3-qt. Sauce Pan with Glass Lid
- 8-in. Fry Pan
- 10-in. Fry Pan
This copper set is not only beautiful, but it's also high-quality cookware that will last for years to come. The combination of the aluminum alloy core and the copper exterior means you'll have even cooking every time, whether you're using your pots and pans on the stovetop, in the oven or even on the grill. And unlike sets that are simply painted with a copper-colored material, these are made from real copper. This of course makes this set more expensive than stainless steel sets but with this 63% off deal, it's much more affordable.
Over time, you may notice some changes in the color of your copper cookware, which is totally normal and a natural reaction to things like heat and fingerprints. This coloring is what gives these pots and pans their classic vintage look, however if you prefer the shiny copper look, you can easily restore them with some copper polish (like this one from Target, $7.99).
To help extend the live of your copper pans, wash them by hand rather than in the dishwasher, and while they're not coated with a nonstick material, it's recommended that you avoid metal utensils anyway to prevent scratches. Last but not least, we love that this set is stackable, which means organized storage—and that's always a win in our book!
