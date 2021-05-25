This Stunning Copper Cookware Set Is on Sale for 63% Off Right Now

This copper set is not only beautiful, but it's also high-quality cookware that will last for years to come. The combination of the aluminum alloy core and the copper exterior means you'll have even cooking every time, whether you're using your pots and pans on the stovetop, in the oven or even on the grill. And unlike sets that are simply painted with a copper-colored material, these are made from real copper. This of course makes this set more expensive than stainless steel sets but with this 63% off deal, it's much more affordable.