The Best Masticating Juicers, According to Our Test Kitchen

This top-of-the-line masticating juicer is much more than a juicer: it’s a workhorse that takes on characteristics of a blender to give you more bang for your buck. It features three strainer bowl options to make juice, smoothies and sorbets. It can also make nut milk from soaked nuts. Whether making juice from soft fruits like apples, leafy greens like kale, or stringy produce like celery, the Hurom Easy Clean has a high yield of juice with barely any foam; the pulp left behind is light and dry, indicating thorough extraction of the juice from the fruit and vegetables. The Hurom Easy Clean lives up to its name. A unique bowl design eschews the stainless-steel filters that other masticating juicers use to separate juice from pulp. Instead, the Hurom uses wider plastic slats that rinse clean easily, yet still strain efficiently. The pulp chute, which can quickly become clogged with stringy bits, is smartly designed as well. It flips open into two hinged parts for quick and easy rinsing. The only slightly annoying elements are the silicone seals in the pulp chute and auger, which need to be removed every time the juicer is cleaned. However, it’s a minor concern in comparison to how well the juicer performs.

Buy it: Amazon, $499