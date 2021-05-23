The Best Masticating Juicers, According to Our Test Kitchen
For most people, a juicer is a nice-to-have, not need-to-have kitchen appliance. But if you're looking to save money on buying prepared juices at the store or coffee shop, investing in a masticating juicer can help your budget (and your health goals) in the long run. Masticating juicers, also known as slow juicers or cold-press juicers, use a crush-and-press method to extract juice from fruits and vegetables. Although they tend to be more expensive than other juicers, many of these models come with add-ons that can work like blenders or food processors, which turn your juicer into a multifunctional appliance. To help you find the perfect juicer to fit your needs, we've pulled together a list of the best masticating juicers.
Masticating Juicers vs. Centrifugal Juicers
There are two main styles of juicers: masticating juicers and centrifugal juicers. Masticating juicers are often considered "better" because they can handle leafy greens, wheatgrass and even soaked nuts more efficiently than a centrifugal juicer. The main difference between the two styles lies in how they extract the juice from produce.
A centrifugal juicer uses a blade to shred and cut produce, spinning it at high speed to separate the juice from the pulp. This process is fast, but centrifugal juicers can be loud and won't produce as much juice, since some liquid will be left in the pulp.
In contrast, a masticating juicer "chews" the produce by slowly grinding it and pressing it through a metal mesh strainer or filter to extract the juice from the pulp. While it's not quite as fast as a centrifugal juicer, the slow juicing process doesn't take an exorbitantly longer time. Masticating juicers also have quieter motors because they don't need to spin a cutting disc at high speed.
Because of the delicate parts and the tendency for the filter and strainer components to clog, all masticating juicer manufacturers recommend hand-washing immediately after making juice (though some models may also be dishwasher-safe). This shouldn't be seen as too much of a hindrance, though. For most masticating juicers, cleaning shouldn't take more than a few minutes.
Benefits of Masticating Juicing
While masticating juicers tend to be more expensive than centrifugal juicers, the slow grinding mechanism makes these juicers more thorough and efficient at extracting juice from fresh produce—especially leafy greens. You'll get more bang for your buck in the produce section to make one glass of kale, apple and celery juice.
A common claim is that juice made in a masticating juicer retains more nutrients and vitamins than juice made in a centrifugal juicer. This has not been proven in recent studies, though. Neither a centrifugal juicer nor a masticating juicer will retain fiber in the juice—if that's what you want, try a green smoothie!
Best Masticating Juicers
This is our list of the best masticating juicers to make it easier for you to pick one. Each juicer was tested with 2 ounces of kale, 3 ounces of celery and two small apples. If a juicer had additional accessories and capabilities like being able to make nut milk, those were tested as well. In each test, we noted how much juice and pulp were separately extracted and how foamy the juice was.
- Best Overall Masticating Juicer: Hurom H101 Easy Clean Slow Juicer
- Best Masticating Juicer for Large Fruit: Kuvings EVO820 Whole Slow Juicer
- Best Masticating Juicer for Crushing Ice: Tribest Slowstar
- Best Budget-Friendly Masticating Juicer: Dash Cold Press Juicer
- Best-Selling Masticating Juicer on Amazon: Aicook Slow Masticating Juicer
Read on for details on what makes these masticating juicers the best.
Best Overall Masticating Juicer
Hurom H101 Easy Clean Slow Juicer
This top-of-the-line masticating juicer is much more than a juicer: it’s a workhorse that takes on characteristics of a blender to give you more bang for your buck. It features three strainer bowl options to make juice, smoothies and sorbets. It can also make nut milk from soaked nuts. Whether making juice from soft fruits like apples, leafy greens like kale, or stringy produce like celery, the Hurom Easy Clean has a high yield of juice with barely any foam; the pulp left behind is light and dry, indicating thorough extraction of the juice from the fruit and vegetables. The Hurom Easy Clean lives up to its name. A unique bowl design eschews the stainless-steel filters that other masticating juicers use to separate juice from pulp. Instead, the Hurom uses wider plastic slats that rinse clean easily, yet still strain efficiently. The pulp chute, which can quickly become clogged with stringy bits, is smartly designed as well. It flips open into two hinged parts for quick and easy rinsing. The only slightly annoying elements are the silicone seals in the pulp chute and auger, which need to be removed every time the juicer is cleaned. However, it’s a minor concern in comparison to how well the juicer performs.
Buy it: Amazon, $499
Best Masticating Juicer for Large Fruit
Kuvings EVO820 Whole Slow Juicer
The Kuvings Whole Slow Juicer features nearly every benefit of the Hurom Easy Clean but with a wider chute opening. It makes excellent fruit and vegetable juice and can handle any ingredient. This juicer also includes strainer bowl options to make smoothies and sorbets, and is equally capable at making nut milks. The only area where Kuvings juicer performed slightly less proficiently than the Hurom was in juicing kale on its own; the ratio of foam to juice was nearly 1-to-1. Its wide-mouth feed chute has a flip-open function that lets you feed handfuls of whole berries or large chunks of fruit and vegetables into the hopper. A small apple was able to fit whole without coring or seeding. However, for stringy produce like celery and pineapple, Kuvings recommends cutting them into 4- to 5-inch lengths for most efficient juicing. It’s also incredibly easy to rinse clean, with no silicone seals to remove, and includes a special cleaning basket with brush elements to scrub the stainless-steel filters.
Buy it: Amazon, $600
Best Masticating Juicer for Crushing Ice
Tribest Slowstar Vertical Slow Juicer and Mincer
Tribest says its double-edged auger does more work in less time than other masticating juicers. While it produces a high yield of juice, the filtration isn’t quite as efficient as the Kuvings and Hurom models, with more pulp in the juice output and also left in the machine after juicing. However, the double auger can work in conjunction with the “mincing attachment”—a separate bowl with a single wide pulp chute and no filtration bowl—to crush ingredients. Almonds can be turned into almond meal, tomatoes into sauce for canning, and it even crushes ice. Yes, ice. Whereas other juicer manuals specifically state that you shouldn’t try to run ice through the machines, the Tribest can take ice cubes straight from the freezer and turn them into fluffy crushed ice in minutes. If you want to make your own fruity gourmet snow cones in the summer, this machine can make both the fruit juice and the shaved ice to go with it.
Buy it: Walmart, $380
Best Budget-Friendly Masticating Juicer
Dash Cold Press Juicer
At 4 inches wide and 14 inches high, this mini but mighty juicer is perfect for smaller kitchens and makes juice on par with much bigger models. If you’re low on storage space or new to juicing, this juicer is a great affordable starter option. While you’ll have to cut your produce into smaller pieces to fit in the feed chute, the juice output is robust, handling leafy greens well with the help of the pusher. It even makes a quality nut milk. The stainless-steel strainer is integrated into the body of the feed chute and cover, but this doesn’t make the juicer parts more difficult to clean. A few stringy bits can get caught in the pulp chute, though it’s no worse than the amount of mess found in other, larger juicers.
Buy it: Target, $80
Best-Selling Masticating Juicer on Amazon
Aicook Slow Masticating Juicer
Amazon reviewers praise this midrange juicer’s ease of use for the price, and its ability to juice a variety of fruits and vegetables, including ginger, beets and citrus. One five-star reviewer writes, “I have owned several juicers, and this one is by far my favorite,” and it’s easy to understand why. The juice yield is generally on the same level as the Kuvings Whole Slow Juicer, with the caveat that the Aicook also produces a lot of foam when juicing kale. However, you’ll get an arm workout when pressing produce through the feed chute. Instead of sliding down the chute easily, even soft apples need a push. The BPA-free plastic components don’t feel as sturdy as the elements of the pricier models. Because this is a horizontal juicer, it’s only 13 1/2 inches high, compared to the 18 to 20 inches for the other vertical juicers on this list. It will fit in smaller cabinets that the Hurom, Kuvings or Tribest wouldn’t be able to clear. It’s also easy to disassemble and clean, with minimal scrubbing needed for the strainer.
Buy it: Amazon, $160