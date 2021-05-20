4 Simple Things That Help Me De-Stress When Life Is Too Much

Life has been so stressful for me lately. My dog has been really sick, his hospital bills are insane and I'm caring for him around the clock (think: giving him 10 pills a day, making him meals for a special diet, getting up with him in the middle of the night, etc.). I've had very little time for things like sleep and self-care, and I feel like I'm burning my candle at both ends. To make matters worse, my health totally gets off track when I'm stressed out. Instead of coping in healthy ways like therapy, meditation or yoga, I turn to junk food and online shopping. So this week, I'm going to focus on things that actually help me deal with stress.