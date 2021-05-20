4 Simple Things That Help Me De-Stress When Life Is Too Much
Life has been so stressful for me lately. My dog has been really sick, his hospital bills are insane and I'm caring for him around the clock (think: giving him 10 pills a day, making him meals for a special diet, getting up with him in the middle of the night, etc.). I've had very little time for things like sleep and self-care, and I feel like I'm burning my candle at both ends. To make matters worse, my health totally gets off track when I'm stressed out. Instead of coping in healthy ways like therapy, meditation or yoga, I turn to junk food and online shopping. So this week, I'm going to focus on things that actually help me deal with stress.
Making a Really Good Meal
The process of searching for a recipe, turning on my favorite music and cooking a meal is extremely comforting to me. After really stressful days, I usually make something quick like one of our under-15-minute recipes. But when I have a little more time, I love to make something comforting, warm and nourishing like Chicken Piccata, Sweet & Spicy Short Ribs or American Goulash.
Walking Outside
There are so many health benefits to walking—and even more when you do it outside. Exercise and being in nature can actually improve your mental health, and I know I always feel better afterwards. Even just a 15-minute stride around the block helps calm me down and refocus my energy.
Getting Grocery Delivery
I love grocery shopping, but lately I haven't had the time or energy to do it myself. I've been using Shipt, a grocery delivery service, and it's been an absolute lifesaver. I know it's a little bit of a splurge at $99 a year, but (in my opinion) it's worth every penny to have an extra hour or two back in my week.
Taking Baths
I love hot baths and take them several times a week. I've tried dozens of bath products, but I've recently become obsessed with CBD bath bombs. I'm not a huge fan of ingesting CBD (it makes me nauseous), but the CBD bath bombs are incredible for helping me relax. My favorites are from Vital You, Prima, and Taos. If you've never used a CBD bath bomb, you're seriously missing out.
